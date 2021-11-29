One dead in Conway area after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in the Conway area.

According to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 6:25 p.m. Sunday on Adrian Highway near Highway 19.

Pye said a Dodge sedan was traveling northbound on Adrian Highway when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and struck a ditch and a tree.

Troopers confirmed the driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was killed in the accident.

Horry County Fire Rescue initially reported the crash involved entrapment with “serious injuries.”

The name of the driver killed was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

