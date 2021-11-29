Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Oh! Christmas tree? Cardboard display is the talk of a town

This Nov. 26, 2021 photo shows "The Giving Tree," a Christmas tree display made out of...
This Nov. 26, 2021 photo shows "The Giving Tree," a Christmas tree display made out of cardboard at Asbury Park NJ's Convention Hall that is delighting many in the seaside town, but dismaying others who miss the fresh-cut natural tree that is usually on display there during the holidays. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)(Wayne Parry | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Opinions are flying about a cardboard Christmas tree display on the boardwalk of a Jersey Shore town where Bruce Springsteen cut his musical teeth.

Asbury Park’s Convention Hall typically has a large fresh-cut Christmas tree in its grand open space. But this year, two local artists created a display in its place that is drawing strong opinions.

Many in the artsy seaside city love the piece. It incorporates elements of the seashore and the city’s architecture and rich musical heritage.

It’s designed to be recycled in January. Others say it looks like a pile of Amazon shipping boxes or a giant cat-scratching post.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamakion Kyleme Spivey
Man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that left 1 hurt
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in the Conway area, officials said.
Conway woman dies after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree
Change this caption before publishing
Coroner: Man dies after being shot in Horry County
Police said the suspect shown here was involved in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in...
Myrtle Beach police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar store
Boats were decorated with thousands of Christmas lights.
Intracoastal Christmas Regatta lights up holiday season in Little River

Latest News

In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US
The omicron variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much about it...
WHO warns that new virus variant poses ‘very high’ risk
FILER - This is a 1974 file photo showing golfer Lee Elder. Lee Elder was already 40 years old...
Lee Elder, first Black golfer to play Masters, dies at age 87
The US prepares as the omicron variant spreads.
The US prepares as the omicron variant spreads