New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man, known for developing residential properties, is making a name in the commercial world and his new adventures include bringing a luxury center to North Myrtle Beach.

Michael King owns KingOne Properties International.

His company purchased 1.3 acres of land, along Ninth Avenue South, right off U.S. Highway 17. It’s less than a mile away from the North Myrtle Beach City Hall building.

As part of phase 1 of this project, King says he’s turning about 14,000 square feet into the new luxury facility called Lake View Commons.

King says he’s already been bringing a luxury taste to residential development in our area. He says it’s time to bring the “South Florida” flair to the commercial real estate industry.

“I wanted to bring South Florida to South Carolina,” King said. “One thing you’ll find in South Florida is the modern look now, with the white tile which is what we’re going to be using for Lake View Commons. It’s a whole new look for our area. So many of our commercial areas look the same. I just wanted to be different.”

The Lake View Commons luxury center will consist of six units which include a doctor’s office, an interior designer and a financial advisor.

King says the center will be the second location for a well-known restaurant, Crave Italian Oven and Bar.

The company also purchased 1.6 acres of land on the other side of Ninth Avenue South, near Dick’s Pond Superstore. He says that land will be part of phase 2 of Lake View Commons.

He says it’s too soon to confirm yet who the tenants could be on that property, but he’s already receiving calls about it.

“I’ve had a couple of restaurants already reach out to me, very nice restaurants we have here in our area. A couple of others have expressed interest. North Myrtle Beach is so hot right now. We’re just excited about what’s happening in the North Myrtle Beach area,” King said.

Phase l of Lake View Commons is expected to be up and running around this same time next year.

King hopes the businesses will be opening just in time for the 2023 season.

