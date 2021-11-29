Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Murrells Inlet tree farm working through nationwide Christmas tree shortage

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many Christmas tree farms are now open with the holiday season in full swing. But some locals are running into issues finding the perfect tree due to a nationwide shortage.

“Now is after Thanksgiving and we were scared that all of them will be gone. This is our fourth stop and we probably pay 40 percent more than we should have,” said Alan Bass, who found his Christmas tree Sunday afternoon.

The COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s high demand and the supply chain crisis have had a significant impact on the shortages.

For Goodman’s Tree Farm, the 2008 recession impacted them the most. But Seyward Sebastian, who owns the farm, said getting large trees is a significant hurdle this year.

”We are trying to get as many trees as we can this year. A lot of demands, a lot of people worried about the shortage in getting the larger trees,” said Sebastian. “So I’ve have increased demands, especially for the larger trees.”

Farmers planted fewer trees after the recession because of the lack of resources and incentives. It takes about eight to ten years for a Christmas tree to fully mature. In Goodman’s Tree Farm, they have plenty small trees but locals are looking to find taller ones.

“We come here to buy a tree. So normally we get, well my wife likes a 10 to11 footer and there’s a big shortage on them. We found 7 to 8 feet, so we definitely going to buy it here,” said local Billy Hurston.

Prices for trees have also gone up since the shortage. Farmers are working to find ways to keep things balanced for next year.

“Once the big trees are gone, they are gone. I can’t make any more of them. We have to leave enough so we have big trees next year also,” said Sebastian.

Despite the shortage, business is good at Goodman’s Tree Farm.

This year, people can drop off food while buying their Christmas tree. All the food collected will go to children in need this holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamakion Kyleme Spivey
Man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that left 1 hurt
Change this caption before publishing
Coroner: Man dies after being shot in Horry County
Police said the suspect shown here was involved in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in...
Myrtle Beach police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar store
Boats were decorated with thousands of Christmas lights.
Intracoastal Christmas Regatta lights up holiday season in Little River
Troopers investigating crash involving Myrtle Beach police vehicle

Latest News

Murrells Inlet tree farm working through nationwide Christmas tree shortage
Murrells Inlet tree farm working through nationwide Christmas tree shortage
Nov. 29, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast
A statewide survey of gas stations shows a four-cent per-gallon drop in prices at the pump over...
Gas price declines ‘slowly picking up momentum,’ analyst says
Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in the Conway area.
One dead in Conway area after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree