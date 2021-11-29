Murrells Inlet tree farm working through nationwide Christmas tree shortage

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many Christmas tree farms are now open with the holiday season in full swing. But some locals are running into issues finding the perfect tree due to a nationwide shortage.

“Now is after Thanksgiving and we were scared that all of them will be gone. This is our fourth stop and we probably pay 40 percent more than we should have,” said Alan Bass, who found his Christmas tree Sunday afternoon.

The COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s high demand and the supply chain crisis have had a significant impact on the shortages.

For Goodman’s Tree Farm, the 2008 recession impacted them the most. But Seyward Sebastian, who owns the farm, said getting large trees is a significant hurdle this year.

”We are trying to get as many trees as we can this year. A lot of demands, a lot of people worried about the shortage in getting the larger trees,” said Sebastian. “So I’ve have increased demands, especially for the larger trees.”

Farmers planted fewer trees after the recession because of the lack of resources and incentives. It takes about eight to ten years for a Christmas tree to fully mature. In Goodman’s Tree Farm, they have plenty small trees but locals are looking to find taller ones.

“We come here to buy a tree. So normally we get, well my wife likes a 10 to11 footer and there’s a big shortage on them. We found 7 to 8 feet, so we definitely going to buy it here,” said local Billy Hurston.

Prices for trees have also gone up since the shortage. Farmers are working to find ways to keep things balanced for next year.

“Once the big trees are gone, they are gone. I can’t make any more of them. We have to leave enough so we have big trees next year also,” said Sebastian.

Despite the shortage, business is good at Goodman’s Tree Farm.

This year, people can drop off food while buying their Christmas tree. All the food collected will go to children in need this holiday season.

