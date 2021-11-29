Horry County police confirm fatality in weekend shooting near River Oaks Drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is dead after a weekend shooting in Carolina Forest, police said.

According to a report from Horry County police, officers responded to Augusta Plantation Drive, just off River Oaks Drive, around 12:45 p.m. Saturday for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, police found a community member administering first aid to the victim.

Police said the victim, whose name has yet to be released, was lying on his back unconscious.

The report states that EMS pronounced the victim dead when they arrived on scene.

HCPD spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said Monday no arrests have been made in the case.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.