Holiday flavors with Beachside Fluff

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Cotton candy, hot cocoa bombs and glitter bombs is some of the fun holiday products Beachside Fluff is offering.

Beachside Fluff is a gourmet cotton candy service that is ran by twin sisters Katelyn and Kristyn Cromer and their mom, Janella Pryce.

They can bring the cotton candy cart to any event such as birthday parties, weddings, festivals and more.

Learn more at beachsidefluff.com.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.