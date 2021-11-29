Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Holiday decorating with River City Christmas in Downtown Conway

By Halley Murrow
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s Christmas 365 days of the year at River City Christmas in Downtown Conway. They have two storefronts only a short walk from one another.

In both locations you’ll find a wide variety of Christmas decor and more trees than you can count. Come along with us for some wonderful decorating tips, just in time to deck your halls.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamakion Kyleme Spivey
Man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that left 1 hurt
Change this caption before publishing
Coroner: Man dies after being shot in Horry County
Police said the suspect shown here was involved in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in...
Myrtle Beach police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar store
Boats were decorated with thousands of Christmas lights.
Intracoastal Christmas Regatta lights up holiday season in Little River
Troopers investigating crash involving Myrtle Beach police vehicle

Latest News

gst
The first ever Wicked Holiday Market will feature over 30 local vendors, activities for the kids, and special guests
gst
River City Christmas- Part 5
gst
River City Christmas- Part 4
gst
River City Christmas- Part 3