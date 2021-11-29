Submit a Tip
Golf legend Lee Elder dies at age 87

FILER - This is a 1974 file photo showing golfer Lee Elder. Lee Elder was already 40 years old...
FILER - This is a 1974 file photo showing golfer Lee Elder. Lee Elder was already 40 years old when he made history as the first Black player to tee off at the Masters, so many of his prime years squandered by the scourge of racism.(AP Photo/File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Lee Elder, a golfer who broke the race barrier to compete in the Masters Tournament, has died at the age of 87, the PGA Tour announced.

Elder’s invitation to the 1975 Masters at Augusta National garnered him death threats since he was the first Black man to be invited, and he ended up missing the cut, Golf Digest said. He would play at the Masters five more times.

After he first competed in the Masters, doors slowly kept opening within the game, WRDW reported. Augusta National made Ron Townsend its first Black member in 1990, seven years before Tiger Woods won the first of his five Masters titles.

His career included multiple Tour victories and an appearance at the Ryder Cup that broke the color barrier in 1979.

Elder was honored this past April at Augusta National, the PGA said, “and his legacy will surely live on.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

