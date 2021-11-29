Submit a Tip
Florence police need help I.D.’ing suspect vehicle in shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) -

The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the owner and or driver of the burgundy Nissan Altima in the photos below.

According to FPD, this vehicle is believed to be involved in the shooting which took place on Nov. 27 at 207 W. Lucas Street, Speedy Mart.

Florence Police said just after 1:00 that morning, officers responded to the Speedy Mart after reports of a shooting.

FPD says one victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and attempted to drive himself to the hospital.

According to FPD, officers met with the victim a few blocks away and EMS transported the victim to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the suspect/suspect vehicle is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com

