The first ever Wicked Holiday Market will feature over 30 local vendors, activities for the kids, and special guests

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Wicked Holiday Market happening at Wicked Tuna and Mojo’s will take place each Saturday in December through December 18th.

You can shop over 30 local vendors, meet special guests, and take part in plenty activities for the kids.

Come along with us for everything you can expect! This event is free and open to the public.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.