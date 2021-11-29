Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Coldest day of the week, warmer weather returns soon

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The passing cold front brings breezy northerly winds into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee and the coldest day of the week! Winds today will remain breezy with wind gusts of 20-25 mph throughout today.

A breezy day ahead with highs only reaching the lower 50s.
A breezy day ahead with highs only reaching the lower 50s.(WMBF)

Highs will struggle to climb, only reaching the lower 50s today along with gusty winds. If you have outdoor plans today, you’ll want to keep the jacket around.

Here's a look at tonight with the coldest night of the week! Areas of frost will continue.
Here's a look at tonight with the coldest night of the week! Areas of frost will continue.(WMBF)

The coldest night of the week arrives tonight and into Tuesday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 20s inland and the lower 30s along the beaches. The wind will become calm this evening, allowing for areas of frost to develop once again, especially inland by Tuesday morning.

Highs will climb above normal as we head into Thursday and Friday this week!
Highs will climb above normal as we head into Thursday and Friday this week!(WMBF)

Highs will begin to slowly increase starting on Tuesday with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Eventually, we turn even warmer as winds from the southwest become more apparent, bringing the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs on Thursday. That warmth looks to extend into the weekend before another dry cold front swings through Saturday night. For now, we remain rain-free through Sunday, only adding to our increasing drought here in the Carolinas.

The drought will only turn worse this week as we continue to sit 6-10" below normal in rainfall...
The drought will only turn worse this week as we continue to sit 6-10" below normal in rainfall since September.(WMBF)

