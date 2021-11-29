Crews battle structure fire in Myrtle Beach, no injuries reported

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a structure fire Monday morning in Myrtle Beach.

The blaze is in the 2500 block of Forest Lane, just off Emory Road, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Officials said Emory Road is shut down as crews work the scene. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting.

No injuries have been reported.

