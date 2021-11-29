Submit a Tip
Crews battle structure fire in Myrtle Beach, no injuries reported

Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Myrtle Beach.
Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Myrtle Beach.(Source: MBFD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a structure fire Monday morning in Myrtle Beach.

The blaze is in the 2500 block of Forest Lane, just off Emory Road, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Officials said Emory Road is shut down as crews work the scene. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Troopers investigating crash involving Myrtle Beach police vehicle

Pilot Knob Fire
Pilot Mountain fire expected to burn for days
Christmas tree shortage
Murrells Inlet tree farm working through nationwide Christmas tree shortage
Nov. 29, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast