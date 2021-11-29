Coastal Baseball announces 2022 schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina baseball team and head coach Gary Gilmore are excited to announce the 2022 baseball schedule, which includes two home tournaments and a total of 31 home games at Springs Brooks Stadium.

In conjunction with the schedule announcement, season tickets for all home baseball games this spring at Springs Brooks Stadium are on sale now.

Highlighted by non-conference contests versus Atlantic Coastal Conference (ACC) foes Clemson, Wake Forest, NC State, North Carolina, as well as bouts versus West Virginia of the Big 12 and Illinois of the Big Ten, the Chanticleers will once again have a challenging home slate at Springs Brooks Stadium in 2022.

The Chants will also play non-conference tilts versus regional foes UNCW, Charlotte, UNC Greensboro, and the College of Charleston.

Coastal will open up the season with the Baseball at the Beach event on Opening Weekend, Feb. 18-21, at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The annual round-robin tournament this year will include the Chants, West Virginia, and two teams from the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in Central Michigan and Kent State. CCU will play the afternoon contest on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and will host West Virginia at high-noon ET on Monday.

The Chants will then turn around to co-host the Carolina’s Coastline Classic along with UNCW the following weekend, Feb. 25-28, which will include a total of six teams in Illinois, Rutgers, Ball State, Middle Tennessee, UNCW, and CCU. The Chants will again play the second game each day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, before wrapping up the four-day tournament with Ball State on Monday at noon ET.

Coach Gilmore’s squad will hit the road for a four-game road trip through North Carolina with a midweek clash at UNC Wilmington on March 2 and a three-game non-conference series at North Carolina on March 4-6, before returning back home to host Wake Forest on March 8 and Xavier for a four-game weekend series March 11-13.

Following a midweek road bout at NC State, the Chanticleers will jump into Sun Belt Conference play with a three-game weekend home series versus ULM on March 18-20. It will mark the first time that Coastal has opened conference play at home since the Chanticleers joined the league in 2017.

CCU will then venture out on a season-long 10-game road trip which will take place over four different states throughout the south as the Chants will play in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, and Arkansas.

The Chants will kick off the 10-game road swing at Clemson on March 22 and then return to conference play for their first road conference series at Texas State on March 25-27. Coastal will then return to action to take on Wake Forest on March 29 in Winston-Salem, N.C. before heading back south to do battle with the Arkansas State Red Wolves in SBC play on April 1-3.

The Chanticleers will then host a five-game homestand with back-to-back midweek contests versus UNCW (April 5) and College of Charleston (April 6), prior to taking on Georgia State in a three-game conference series on April 8-10.

The next four games will come on the road, as the Chants will play a three-game series at Appalachian State on April 14-16 before a midweek road tilt at Charlotte on April 19.

After returning home to host UT Arlington on April 22-24, the Chants will hit the road for a tough four-game stretch at College of Charleston (April 26) and Georgia Southern (April 30-May 1).

Seven of the Chants’ final 11 games of the regular season will come at home, starting with a three-game weekend series with Little Rock on May 6-8 following by a four-game road swing at UNC Greensboro on May 11 and a three-game SBC series at Troy from May 13-15.

Coastal will then wrap up its regular-season slate with a midweek home contest versus Clemson on May 17 and a three-game conference series versus the 2021 Sun Belt Champions in South Alabama on May 19-21.

The 2022 Sun Belt Baseball Championship is set for May 24-29 at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala.

