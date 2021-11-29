Submit a Tip
CCU’s Josaiah Stewart named to Ted Hendricks Award final watch list

Coastal Carolina freshman defensive end leads the team in sacks
CCU defensive end Josaiah Stewart.
CCU defensive end Josaiah Stewart.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. – Coastal Carolina freshman defensive end Josaiah Stewart has been named to the 2021 Ted Hendricks Award Final Watch List, the Ted Hendricks and the Ted Hendricks Foundation announced on Monday.

The Ted Hendricks Award honors the top defensive end in college football.

Stewart has made an immediate impact for the Chants’ defense this season, as he shattered the CCU single-season sacks record of 10.5 sacks (Tarron Jackson 2019) with 12.5 sacks in his first collegiate season. The true freshman also finished the regular season with 15.5 tackles-for-loss which is the second-most in a single season in CCU history. His 12.5 sacks led the Sun Belt, while his 15.5 tackles-for-loss was fourth in the Sun Belt on the season.

In only his second game as a Chant, Stewart registered 3.5 sacks in a win over Kansas (Sept. 10) to set CCU’s single-game sacks record. He topped that with 4.0 sacks in the road win at Georgia Southern (Nov. 6) and also set a new CCU single-game tackles-for-loss record with 5.0 versus the Eagles.

While splitting time at defensive end this season, he has 42 total tackles, including a career-high eight stops twice. He has also forced three fumbles, which was tied for second in the conference. In Sun Belt play, his 12.0 tackles-for-loss and 9.0 sacks both led the league.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

