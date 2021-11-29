Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey ruled out for season

The ankle injury was suffered in Sunday’s loss against the Miami Dolphins.
Carolina Panthers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out for the...
Carolina Panthers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering an ankle injury.(New Orleans Saints)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering an ankle injury.

The ankle injury was suffered in Sunday’s loss against the Miami Dolphins.

The team says an MRI Monday morning revealed an injury severe enough to place him on injured reserve.

Because of the time it would take to recover, and because it will be his second time on injured reserve this season, it means McCaffrey will miss out on the Panthers’ final five regular-season games after the BYE week.

Team officials say McCaffrey tried to loosen up the ankle during Sunday’s second half, but he finished the game with 35 yards on 10 carries – all in the first half.

After returning from a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, McCaffrey totaled 315 total yards and a touchdown on 50 touches the past three weeks.

He finished the 2021 season with 99 rushes for 442 yards and a touchdown and 37 receptions for 343 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

McCaffrey signed a 4 year, $64 million contract extension with the Panthers in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamakion Kyleme Spivey
Man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that left 1 hurt
Change this caption before publishing
Coroner: Man dies after being shot in Horry County
Police said the suspect shown here was involved in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in...
Myrtle Beach police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar store
Boats were decorated with thousands of Christmas lights.
Intracoastal Christmas Regatta lights up holiday season in Little River
Troopers investigating crash involving Myrtle Beach police vehicle

Latest News

dhec
DHEC ‘closely monitoring’ information on Omicron variant
The period began Wednesday, Nov. 24, and ran through Sunday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m.
SCDPS: 10 killed on SC roadways during Thanksgiving travel
A statewide survey of gas stations shows a four-cent per-gallon drop in prices at the pump over...
Gas price declines ‘slowly picking up momentum,’ analyst says
South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to...
Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in the Conway area, officials said.
Conway woman dies after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree