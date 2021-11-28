Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater

Joseph Matthew Johnson, a 44-year old Carolina Beach resident.
Joseph Matthew Johnson, a 44-year old Carolina Beach resident.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard suspended the search for the boater reported missing in the vicinity of Frying Pan Shoals, North Carolina, Monday.

Multiple Coast Guard crews searched a total of approximately 7,498 square miles over the course of 53 hours.

“The decision to suspend a search is made after careful consideration of all aspects of a case,” said Cmdr. Corrie Sergent, the Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for this case. “Our sincere thoughts go out to the family and friends of the individual involved in this case.”

Joseph Matthew Johnson, a resident of Carolina Beach, was last seen around 11 a.m. on November 22nd leaving from Federal Point Yacht Club marina. He was on his 19-foot, center console, SeaCraft fishing boat. He is known to frequently fish offshore, especially the area around the Frying Pan Shoals.

Johnson is a white male, 6″2, 220 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair. He is 44 years old. Johnson was reported missing by a friend on November 27th, after they arrived in town for pre-arranged fishing plans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Carolina Beach Police Department at 910-458-2540.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in the Conway area, officials said.
Conway woman dies after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree
One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Carolina Forest, police said.
Horry County police confirm fatality in weekend shooting near River Oaks Drive
Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Myrtle Beach.
Crews battle structure fire in Myrtle Beach, no injuries reported
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
SCHP Overturned vehicle
SCHP: 1 person removed from overturned vehicle

Latest News

April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection,...
Florence woman awarded $10 million after stepping on rusty nail at Walmart
Southwesterly winds will bring in warmer weather for the end of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Warming trend on the way
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
Change this caption before publishing
FCSO: Shots fired into home Monday night, injuring 1
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
Boebert in call refuses to apologize for anti-Muslim remarks