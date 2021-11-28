UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard suspended the search for the boater reported missing in the vicinity of Frying Pan Shoals, North Carolina, Monday.

Multiple Coast Guard crews searched a total of approximately 7,498 square miles over the course of 53 hours.

“The decision to suspend a search is made after careful consideration of all aspects of a case,” said Cmdr. Corrie Sergent, the Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for this case. “Our sincere thoughts go out to the family and friends of the individual involved in this case.”

Joseph Matthew Johnson, a resident of Carolina Beach, was last seen around 11 a.m. on November 22nd leaving from Federal Point Yacht Club marina. He was on his 19-foot, center console, SeaCraft fishing boat. He is known to frequently fish offshore, especially the area around the Frying Pan Shoals.

Johnson is a white male, 6″2, 220 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair. He is 44 years old. Johnson was reported missing by a friend on November 27th, after they arrived in town for pre-arranged fishing plans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Carolina Beach Police Department at 910-458-2540.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.