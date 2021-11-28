Submit a Tip
Troopers investigating crash involving Myrtle Beach police vehicle

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A vehicle from the Myrtle Beach Police Department was involved in the city Saturday evening, according to the department.

The MBPD says the collision happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of 9th Avenue South and Kings Highway.

No other details were immediately available, including whether or not there were injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

