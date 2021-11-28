Toddler missing after father’s truck found in Indiana river

(Gray News) - Deputies in Bartholomew County, Indiana, continue to search for a missing 2-year-old girl after her father’s truck was found submerged in a river, WAVE reports.

Deputies were called to the scene around 5:59 a.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Blessing Road, after duck hunters spotted the truck in the east fork of White River near a farm lane at the end of Beatty Lane.

The single occupant, Jeremy Sweet, was found inside the truck and was taken by EMS to Columbus Regional Hospital, where he was treated for exposure of hypothermia, said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers in a Facebook post.

It was revealed to investigators that Sweet had his 2-year-old daughter, Emma Sweet, with him prior to the incident.

BSCO deputies and other departments involved in the search recovered Sweet’s truck around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Upon recovery, officials confirmed they did not find Emma in or underneath the vehicle but did recover what they believe to be the coat that she was last seen wearing.

“All of the agencies have been working together for the common goal of which is to find Emma and bring her home to her family,” Myers said.

Emma and her father were reported missing the day before the truck was found and were last seen at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The 2-year-old was last seen wearing all black clothing, according to the Facebook post. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Indiana State Police, Department of Natural Resources, EMS, and other investigative officials in the ground and river search team continue to look for Emma.

“We want to thank all of the agencies out here helping us find Emma. It’s important that the community comes together to help,” Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Lane said.

Officials urge anyone with information is asked to call 911, or the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 379-1650 or the tip line at (812) 379-1712.

