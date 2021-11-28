Submit a Tip
Police: Store employee fatally shot in Laurinburg, 16-year-old person of interest sought

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - A 16-year-old person of interest is at large in North Carolina after a store employee was fatally shot late Saturday night.

The Laurinburg Police Department said officers responded to the Ahlams Convenience Store on South Caledonia Road at 11:59 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Police found the victim, 32-year-old Nabil Ali Mohammed Alrabaly, in the parking lot lying unresponsive from a gunshot wound. EMS later pronounced him dead upon arriving at the scene.

The police investigation shows Alrabaly and another employee had closed for the night and were walking to their vehicle when the suspect approached the passenger side. The suspect then displayed a firearm and demanded money.

The other employee, who was in the driver seat, got out of the vehicle and the suspect began to flee, firing back in the direction of the vehicle and striking Alrabaly.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

