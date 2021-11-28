Person shot at Sandygate Village in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been injured after gunfire rang out Saturday night in Myrtle Beach’s Sandygate Village.

According to the department, officers were patrolling the area when they heard the gunshots around 11:30 p.m. and responded to the scene. That’s when they learned someone was taken to the hospital before they got there. Master Cpl. Tom Vest confirmed that the individual had been shot.

A subject was identified and detained shortly after police arrived, according to MBPD. The department said the person’s name and charges will be released once they are formally made.

Police say the case is still active. If you have any information on this incident, contact the department at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 21-021842. Callers can remain anonymous.

