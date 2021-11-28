Submit a Tip
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic
An 18-year-old was arrested Saturday afternoon after a shooting in a north Charlotte home...
An 18-year-old was arrested Saturday afternoon after a shooting in a north Charlotte home killed a 14-year-old girl.(AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was arrested Saturday afternoon after a shooting in a north Charlotte home killed a 14-year-old girl.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Olando Street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and when they arrived, they found Vanessa Sarai Santos Garcia with a gunshot wound. Officers tried to save her life, but Medic pronounced her dead at the scene.

Junio Alexis Ramos Estrada was named a suspect by homicide detectives. He was arrested and charged with manslaughter, statutory rape of a person who is 13, 14 or 15 years old by a defendant who is more than four but less than six years older than the victim and possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Tisdale is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

