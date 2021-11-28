Intracoastal Christmas Regatta lights up holiday season in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - While Thanksgiving may have come and gone, the holiday season is just getting started along the Grand Strand.

The annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta set sail on Saturday night in Little River, as more than 30 boats were decorated with Christmas lights and decorations made participated in the parade.

The route traveled south from the Little River Inlet, ending at Dock Holidays Marina.

“It’s something fun and it brings back the tradition of Christmas just enjoying the community and enjoying each other,” said Cindy Stuart, who entered her boat in the regatta for the first time this year.

Like her, many others came out to decorate their boats with that holiday spirit in mind. Spending weeks or even months in decorating their boats. It also serves as a competition to see which boat is seen as the best decorated.

“It’s nerve-wracking and is exciting and cool. Is exciting and we don’t even what is going to look like we have no idea. Is going to be exciting to see,” said Stuart.

WMBF News got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at preparation for the parade, including a view inside the Hawaiian Christmas boat.

The Hawaiian crew took days to prepare the boat to take off to prepare, but it’s a tough competition out on the Intracoastal. While other boats had their boats covered with decorations from top to bottom, but it was the Hawaiian Christmas boat that won the award best overall display during a ceremony held Sunday.

In the end, it’s the spirit of the holiday that brought smiles to the community - including those who need it most. Parade organizers also hosted a toy drive, Yachts for Tots, and a supply drive for the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.

“Just knowing that they are going to have that Christmas feeling that I had as a little girl is well worth it,” said Susie Watson, founder of Intracoastal Christmas Regatta. “It’s personal. Is for us, the community. Is for the children and that is what makes this one so special.”

