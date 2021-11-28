Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable Sunday, with big changes in store for the new work week

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures today will be right on the mark with our seasonable averages for this time of year, feeling much better compared to yesterday. Highs this afternoon will warm into the low 60s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Clouds will continue to pick up throughout the day, with a pleasant day on the way overall.

Today's Weather
Today's Weather(WMBF)

Overnight a weak cold front will slide through the area. This will help to bring in a reinforcing shot of cold air to not only start Monday, but also tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will begin in the low 40s tomorrow morning, before only climbing into the low 50s for our highs.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(WMBF)

The good news is that this will be a short lived cool down. Winds will begin to turn and shift from out of the southwest, which will bring a warming trend to the area by mid to late week. By Friday, many areas will be seeing temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s!

Temperatures This Week
Temperatures This Week(WMBF)

