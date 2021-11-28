Submit a Tip
Driver killed in Dillon County crash, troopers say

(unsplash.com)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Dillon County, according to authorities.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on Bunker Hill Road near West Main Street. Pye said the driver of a 2005 Ford Sedan was heading north on Bunker Hill Road when they ran off the road right, struck a ditch and overturned.

The driver sustained fatal injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Pye.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

