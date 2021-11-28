Submit a Tip
Cam Newton benched, Dolphins roll past Panthers

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, center, talks to his players during the first half of...
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, center, talks to his players during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Waddle had nine catches for a season-best 137 yards and a touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins (4-7) forced Cam Newton into one of the worst statistical days of his career on the way to beating the Carolina Panthers 33-10 on Sunday.

Myles Gaskin had two short rushing scores for Miami, which became the sixth team in NFL history to immediately follow a 1-7 start with four consecutive wins.

The quarterback matchup was totally one-sided. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a score. Newton was pulled in the fourth quarter after completing just five of 21 passes for the Panthers (5-7), who lost for the seventh time in their past nine games.

Carolina will now have a bye week before hosting the Atlanta Falcons in two weeks.

