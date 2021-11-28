1 killed, 2 hurt after SUV collides with tree in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and two others hurt after a crash in the Pee Dee on Saturday.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 9:15 p.m. on South Sansbury Road near Oak Stump Road.

Pye said the driver of a 2008 GMC SUV was heading north on South Sansbury Road when it ran off the road right and struck a tree.

The driver and a backseat passenger were both taken to the hospital with injuries, while a front-seat passenger died as a result of the crash.

All three occupants were not wearing seatbelts, according to Pye.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

