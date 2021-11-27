Police: 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday in the Florence area.

The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the area of 207 West Lucas Street at 1:07 a.m. after reports of a shooting there. Police learned one person was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim attempted to drive themselves to the hospital, but officers were able to meet up with them a few blocks away. They were transported by EMS a short time later.

Police are now searching for a burgundy Nissan Altima that may be connected to the incident. No additional details about the vehicle were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

