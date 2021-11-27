Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar store

Police said the suspect shown here was involved in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in Myrtle Beach on Friday.(MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday night in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened at the Family Dollar at 1105 North Kings Highway at around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect entered the store and displayed a firearm before demanding items and money. They took the items and then left the store.

The MBPD also shared a photo of the suspect captured through security cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 21-021782.

