Horry County police investigating shooting in Augusta Plantation

Authoirties were on the scene of a shooting Saturday near Augusta Plantation.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in Horry County on Saturday.

The Horry County Police Department said this happened in Augusta Plantation near River Oaks Drive, which is outside Myrtle Beach.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.

