FIRST ALERT: Cool start to the weekend, warm-up in sight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cold and frosty start to the weekend, a brief cool-down is in store for the first half of our weekend. High temperatures this afternoon will warm into the low to middle 50s, which is below average for where we should be this time of year. There will be plenty of sunshine today, though! While it won’t warm us up much, it will help keep us in warm spirits.

Shopping Forecast (WMBF)

Tomorrow, a week cold front will move through the area. This means increasing clouds and mild temperatures out ahead of the front. Tomorrow’s highs will warm into the low 60s for most.

Tomorrow's Forecast (WMBF)

Beyond the weekend, the forecast is looking very dry. In fact, there won’t be a single drop of rain in the extended outlook. The big story next week will be our warming temperatures, which are set to climb into the middle 60s by mid-week and potentially near 70 by Friday!

Temperature Trend This Week (WMBF)

