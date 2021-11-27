Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies investigating double murder near Lumberton

(Matt Rourke | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a double murder in a part of the Pee Dee on Friday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, homicide detectives and crime scene detectives are at the scene of the incident on Randy Street off Evergreen Church Road near Lumberton.

No further details were immediately available. More information is expected later.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 hurt after overnight shooting in Horry County, police say
Police investigating armed robbery at Myrtle Beach convenience store
A rendering shows a possible layout for Bumgardner Tract, a proposed development along Highway...
Proposed development could bring nearly 4,000 homes to Burgess community
Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
NC man dead, another person injured after shooting in Myrtle Beach
First responders were called to this crash Friday afternoon in the Loris area.
1 dead after crash in Loris area, troopers say

Latest News

.
Preventing holiday season elder fraud
3 shot, including 10-year-old, at NC mall; 1 in custody
Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
NC man dead, another person injured after shooting in Myrtle Beach
Authorities are looking for the person or persons who shot several goats and chickens at a...
Sheriff: Several goats, chickens shot at high school in Chesterfield County