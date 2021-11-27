Deputies investigating double murder near Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a double murder in a part of the Pee Dee on Friday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, homicide detectives and crime scene detectives are at the scene of the incident on Randy Street off Evergreen Church Road near Lumberton.

No further details were immediately available. More information is expected later.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

