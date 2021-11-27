Submit a Tip
Coroner: Man dies after being shot in Horry County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has died after being shot in Horry County early Saturday, according to an official.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said the incident happened along Redenbo Drive, which is near the Crown Park Golf Club off Highway 9.

Bellamy later identified the victim as 30-year-old Colloyd Jackson, of Loris.

No other details were immediately provided.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating the incident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

