Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

US lawmakers meet with Taiwan president in surprise visit

FILE - Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party on Nov. 3,...
FILE - Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party on Nov. 3, 2020, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Five U.S. lawmakers including Mace are visiting Taiwan on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 in a surprise one-day visit, the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto embassy, announced. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)(Mic Smith | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) - Five U.S. lawmakers have met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during a surprise one-day visit intended to reaffirm the United States’ support for the self-governing island.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives touched down in Taiwan on Thursday night and planned to meet with senior leaders including Tsai. No further details were provided about their itinerary.

Representatives Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Mark Takano, D-Calif.,  Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Colin Allred, D-Texas., and Representative Sara Jacobs, D-Calif. are all part of the visiting delegation.

The visit comes as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest level in decades.

The visit comes just a few weeks after a group of six Republican lawmakers visited the island.

In June, three members of Congress flew to Taiwan to donate badly needed vaccines at a time when the island was struggling to get enough.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering shows a possible layout for Bumgardner Tract, a proposed development along Highway...
Proposed development could bring nearly 4,000 homes to Burgess community
Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
1 injured, 1 dead after early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say
4 hurt after overnight shooting in Horry County, police say
Colby Kopacz
Man accused of killing Little River woman brought back to Horry County
Myrtle Beach woman offering $2,000 reward, after trailer and $30,000 property stolen from...
Myrtle Beach woman offers $2K reward, after trailer, $30,000 in property stolen from parking lot

Latest News

.
‘That community feeling’: Myrtle Beach chamber encourages people to shop small for holidays
.
MYR prepares for busy Thanksgiving travel days
Myrtle Beach chamber encourages people to shop small for holidays
Myrtle Beach chamber encourages people to shop small for holidays
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
New COVID-19 variant emerges in Africa; EU imposes travel ban
Markets are reacting badly to news of a new COVID-19 variant. The Dow Jones Industrial average...
Stocks sink on news of new COVID-19 variant