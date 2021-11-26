Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police investigating armed robbery at Myrtle Beach convenience store

(WAFB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in Myrtle Beach early Friday morning.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened at the Circle K convenience store at 1928 Mr. Joe White Avenue at around 2 a.m.

The MBPD said the suspect entered the store and showed a firearm before demanding money from an employee. The suspect then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the suspect was described as a middle-aged Black male around 5′10″ in height wearing a white mask, black hat and a gray hoodie. He was last seen leaving the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 21-021721.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering shows a possible layout for Bumgardner Tract, a proposed development along Highway...
Proposed development could bring nearly 4,000 homes to Burgess community
Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
1 injured, 1 dead after early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say
4 hurt after overnight shooting in Horry County, police say
Colby Kopacz
Man accused of killing Little River woman brought back to Horry County
Myrtle Beach woman offering $2,000 reward, after trailer and $30,000 property stolen from...
Myrtle Beach woman offers $2K reward, after trailer, $30,000 in property stolen from parking lot

Latest News

.
1 injured, 1 dead after early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say
4 hurt after overnight shooting in Horry County, police say
Colby Kopacz
Man accused of killing Little River woman brought back to Horry County
.
Police respond to 2 overnight shooting incidents in Myrtle Beach