Police investigating armed robbery at Myrtle Beach convenience store

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in Myrtle Beach early Friday morning.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened at the Circle K convenience store at 1928 Mr. Joe White Avenue at around 2 a.m.

The MBPD said the suspect entered the store and showed a firearm before demanding money from an employee. The suspect then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the suspect was described as a middle-aged Black male around 5′10″ in height wearing a white mask, black hat and a gray hoodie. He was last seen leaving the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 21-021721.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.