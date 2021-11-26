NC man dead, another person injured after shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating after an early morning shooting left one person injured and another dead.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is at 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard after getting a call about gunshots.

When they arrived at the scene, police found two people who were shot and there was also damage to a building on Mitchell Street, which is about a block from the hotel.

Investigators have determined that both people were involved in an altercation at another location that escalated to both persons discharging firearms at each other in the parking lot at 601 South Ocean Boulevard.

One person died at the hospital due to their injuries, according to police.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later identified that victim as 42-year-old Adam Jarrett, of Tabor City, North Carolina.

At this point, police have not released the name of the other person involved in the shooting.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

