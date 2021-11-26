Submit a Tip
Legendary Broadway songwriter Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being awarded the Freedom of the City of London at a ceremony at the Guildhall in London.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Stephen Sondheim, one of the most prolific composers and lyricists, died Friday. He was 91.

Sondheim’s close friend, lawyer F. RIchard Pappas, reported Sondheim’s death to the New York Times, saying it was sudden. Pappas said Sondheim had enjoyed Thanksgiving with friends the day before.

Sondheim’s contributions to the Broadway legacy include such huge hits as “West Side Story,” “Gypsy,” and “Company.”

His shows won six Tony Awards. Sondheim also won a Pulitzer Prize and in 2015, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

