Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Jon Pardi added to CCMF 2022 lineup

Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi(Carolina Country Music Fest / Charlotte Jaycee)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another one of country music’s brightest stars will be joining the lineup at next year’s Carolina Country Music Fest.

The festival announced Friday that Jon Pardi will take to the main stage during the event, scheduled for June 9-12, 2022.

Pardi is known for a streak of #1 hits, including double-platinum songs “Dirt on My Boots” and “Head Over Boots,” as well as hits “Heartache On the Dance Floor” and “Tequila Little Time.”

Pardi joins other announced acts such as headliners Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, along with other acts such as Chase Rice, The Marshall Tucker Band, Riley Green and Gabby Barrett.

Click here for more information on CCMF tickets, which are on sale now.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering shows a possible layout for Bumgardner Tract, a proposed development along Highway...
Proposed development could bring nearly 4,000 homes to Burgess community
Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
1 injured, 1 dead after early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say
Myrtle Beach woman offering $2,000 reward, after trailer and $30,000 property stolen from...
Myrtle Beach woman offers $2K reward, after trailer, $30,000 in property stolen from parking lot
Colby Kopacz
Man accused of killing Little River woman brought back to Horry County
Police were called just before midnight Monday to the Luxe Apartments on Hadley Circle after...
Police find one person hurt after reports of gunfire at apartment complex in The Market Common

Latest News

.
‘That community feeling’: Myrtle Beach chamber encourages people to shop small for holidays
.
Eagle Scout candidate building shed at North Myrtle Beach Humane Society
.
Preventing holiday season elder fraud
.
MYR prepares for busy Thanksgiving travel days
Myrtle Beach chamber encourages people to shop small for holidays
Myrtle Beach chamber encourages people to shop small for holidays