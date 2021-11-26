FIRST ALERT: Weekend frost, warmer weather returns soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another threat for frost arrives this weekend but warmer weather will make a return soon

Temperatures Saturday morning fall into the lower 30s with areas of frost likely. Sunny skies prevail but we remain on the cooler side with afternoon highs topping out around 54°.

Clouds begin to filter back in on Sunday but rain chances remain slim. Despite more clouds, temperatures begin to rebound. We’ll start out in the lower 40s but quickly climb into the 60s through Sunday afternoon.

We’ll briefly drop again on Monday before a more sustained warming trend arrives next week. We turn warmer each afternoon with the upper 60s likely by the end of next week.

Afternoon highs approach 70° late next week (WMBF)

