FIRST ALERT: Rain this morning, sunshine for any afternoon plans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Anyone headed out for Black Friday deals will have to bring the rain gear this morning as the cold front moves through the region. We’re starting the day under mostly cloudy skies with showers already falling this morning. This round of rain will be short-lived and move through both the Pee Dee and Grand Strand quickly.

Clear skies return after showers this morning. (WMBF)

The best chance of rain arrives before 8 AM and quickly clears out through the middle of the morning. Sunshine will return this afternoon as the winds turn a bit gusty behind the cold front. Highs will remain cooler behind the front with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s today for any afternoon plans.

It's a frosty one for your Saturday morning. (WMBF)

Clear skies tonight and the passage of the cold front will send temperatures falling tonight. Areas of frost are looking likely for Saturday morning with the upper 20s inland and lower 30s on the Grand Strand. Anyone headed out for Small Business Saturday will need the extra layer or two as highs will only top out in the mid 50s for Saturday afternoon.

A colder day for Saturday but still sunny for any plans. A few more clouds work in for Sunday. (WMBF)

Additional clouds will arrive by Sunday but we will begin to push temperatures back into the lower 60s. A dry cold front will move through late Sunday, bringing us back down into the mid 50s for highs to start the new work week on Monday.

