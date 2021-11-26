Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Rain this morning, sunshine for any afternoon plans

Headed out to save some money? Pack the rain gear!
Headed out to save some money? Pack the rain gear!(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:54 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Anyone headed out for Black Friday deals will have to bring the rain gear this morning as the cold front moves through the region. We’re starting the day under mostly cloudy skies with showers already falling this morning. This round of rain will be short-lived and move through both the Pee Dee and Grand Strand quickly.

Clear skies return after showers this morning.
Clear skies return after showers this morning.(WMBF)

The best chance of rain arrives before 8 AM and quickly clears out through the middle of the morning. Sunshine will return this afternoon as the winds turn a bit gusty behind the cold front. Highs will remain cooler behind the front with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s today for any afternoon plans.

It's a frosty one for your Saturday morning.
It's a frosty one for your Saturday morning.(WMBF)

Clear skies tonight and the passage of the cold front will send temperatures falling tonight. Areas of frost are looking likely for Saturday morning with the upper 20s inland and lower 30s on the Grand Strand. Anyone headed out for Small Business Saturday will need the extra layer or two as highs will only top out in the mid 50s for Saturday afternoon.

A colder day for Saturday but still sunny for any plans. A few more clouds work in for Sunday.
A colder day for Saturday but still sunny for any plans. A few more clouds work in for Sunday.(WMBF)

Additional clouds will arrive by Sunday but we will begin to push temperatures back into the lower 60s. A dry cold front will move through late Sunday, bringing us back down into the mid 50s for highs to start the new work week on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering shows a possible layout for Bumgardner Tract, a proposed development along Highway...
Proposed development could bring nearly 4,000 homes to Burgess community
Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
1 injured, 1 dead after early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say
Myrtle Beach woman offering $2,000 reward, after trailer and $30,000 property stolen from...
Myrtle Beach woman offers $2K reward, after trailer, $30,000 in property stolen from parking lot
Colby Kopacz
Man accused of killing Little River woman brought back to Horry County
Police were called just before midnight Monday to the Luxe Apartments on Hadley Circle after...
Police find one person hurt after reports of gunfire at apartment complex in The Market Common

Latest News

A quick round of showers arrives just before sunrise
FIRST ALERT: Cold front ushers in a round of showers Friday
Highs will reach the lower 60s today before rain chances return for Black Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Nice Thanksgiving on tap, rain chances return for Black Friday
More frost likely Thanksgiving morning
FIRST ALERT: More frost likely, rain chances return after Thanksgiving
A cold start to the day, despite abundant sunshine.
FIRST ALERT: Frosty morning, slowly warming up through Thanksgiving