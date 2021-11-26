Extra Point Scoreboard: SCHSL state semifinals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For a trio of Pee Dee high school football teams, Friday serves as the ultimate test ahead of a possible state championship game.

West Florence, Dillon and Lamar will each be playing for a spot in next week’s state title games in their respective classes.

MORE COVERAGE | Three Pee Dee high school football teams fight for state title berths Friday

Lamar will be the only team playing at home, while the other two squads are hitting the road.

Keep tabs with this page for score updates throughout Friday.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Playoff seedings in parentheses.

CLASS 4A LOWER STATE FINALS

(3) West Florence at (2) Beaufort

CLASS 3A LOWER STATE FINALS

(1) Dillon at (1) Camden

CLASS 1A UPPER STATE FINALS

(1) Southside Christian at (1) Lamar

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.