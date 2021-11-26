Conway woman dying of cancer receives help from strangers who connected on Facebook

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of local women, most of whom have never met each other, are making it their mission to help a dying Conway woman.

Kelly Roddy was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and doctors gave her eight to 13 months to live.

She reached out for help on social media asking for a few simple items, but that simple request turned into a massive fundraising effort arranged for her by total strangers.

Kristy Marsh, of North Myrtle Beach, was scrolling through a local yard sale Facebook group earlier this month when she noticed a post encouraging people to comment if they need any items or to comment if they have any items they can give away.

Marsh noticed a comment from Roddy that said, “Clothes for my daughter. Diapers, wipes. I’m dying of cancer and my disability doesn’t cover much of anything.”

Marsh started looking through Roddy’s profile and discovered she was in desperate need of help.

The 31-year-old has three kids, including a baby who was born prematurely.

“As I looked through these posts, my heart just broke for her,” Marsh said.

Marsh started connecting with Roddy and realized she needed much more than the clothes, diapers and wipes she asked for.

She barely gets any money through disability, and it provides her with a phone that has limited minutes and data. Roddy also needs help paying for her car.

Marsh felt it on her heart to start reaching out to other people on Facebook to see if they could help.

Before long, she gathered up a group of about 15 women – all complete strangers – who said they were willing to help Roddy.

“She’s 31 years old and she is knowingly getting up every day not knowing if this is going to be her last day on earth,” Marsh said of Roddy.

Monica Riga is one of the women involved in the fundraising efforts and said Roddy’s story captured the hearts of the women because they could relate.

“I think most of us are probably mothers and just felt for this young mother that knows that she is dying of cancer and has these three young children and doesn’t necessarily know what the future holds, but hopefully we can help that future be bright for her,” Riga said.

The group of women put together a GoFundMe page that’s already raised around $4,000. Click here for more information.

They’re also organizing fundraisers to help Roddy out via a Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.