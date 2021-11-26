Authorities respond to report of shots fired at NC mall
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - Authorities were called for reports of shots fired at The Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham on Friday afternoon.
The mall was locked down as law enforcement responded to the situation.
On Oct. 24, police were also called to the mall for a reports of shots fired after a large fight broke out in the food court.
Multiple witnesses said a gun was displayed but not fired during the fight.
Instead, people likely heard a broomstick hitting a table during the fight, according to police.
