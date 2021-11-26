Authorities respond to report of shots fired at NC mall

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - Authorities were called for reports of shots fired at The Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham on Friday afternoon.

The mall was locked down as law enforcement responded to the situation.

I’m currently locked in a store with other shoppers due to a lockdown situation in Streets at Southpoint Mall in #Durham.



We’re waiting to hear from security what prompted this situation.



While shopping, I saw many people running. @TheDurhamPolice @WRAL #wral pic.twitter.com/dCVGWP40L8 — Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) November 26, 2021

On Oct. 24, police were also called to the mall for a reports of shots fired after a large fight broke out in the food court.

Multiple witnesses said a gun was displayed but not fired during the fight.

Instead, people likely heard a broomstick hitting a table during the fight, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WRAL. All rights reserved.