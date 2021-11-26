Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Authorities respond to report of shots fired at NC mall

By Sydney Franklin
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - Authorities were called for reports of shots fired at The Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham on Friday afternoon.

The mall was locked down as law enforcement responded to the situation.

On Oct. 24, police were also called to the mall for a reports of shots fired after a large fight broke out in the food court.

Multiple witnesses said a gun was displayed but not fired during the fight.

Instead, people likely heard a broomstick hitting a table during the fight, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WRAL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering shows a possible layout for Bumgardner Tract, a proposed development along Highway...
Proposed development could bring nearly 4,000 homes to Burgess community
Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
1 injured, 1 dead after early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say
4 hurt after overnight shooting in Horry County, police say
Colby Kopacz
Man accused of killing Little River woman brought back to Horry County
Myrtle Beach woman offering $2,000 reward, after trailer and $30,000 property stolen from...
Myrtle Beach woman offers $2K reward, after trailer, $30,000 in property stolen from parking lot

Latest News

.
‘That community feeling’: Myrtle Beach chamber encourages people to shop small for holidays
.
MYR prepares for busy Thanksgiving travel days
Myrtle Beach chamber encourages people to shop small for holidays
Myrtle Beach chamber encourages people to shop small for holidays
Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
NC man dead, another person injured after shooting in Myrtle Beach