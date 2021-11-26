74-year-old Horry County man struck, killed by vehicle
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man was struck and killed while trying to cross a road Tuesday night, according to officials.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 23 on Rush Road, near Long Avenue Extension.
SCHP says the pedestrian was crossing Rush Road when a 2020 Chevy van traveling south struck him.
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later identified the man as 74-year-old Ralph Harris, of Loris.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
