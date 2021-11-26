Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

74-year-old Horry County man struck, killed by vehicle

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man was struck and killed while trying to cross a road Tuesday night, according to officials.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 23 on Rush Road, near Long Avenue Extension.

SCHP says the pedestrian was crossing Rush Road when a 2020 Chevy van traveling south struck him.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later identified the man as 74-year-old Ralph Harris, of Loris.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering shows a possible layout for Bumgardner Tract, a proposed development along Highway...
Proposed development could bring nearly 4,000 homes to Burgess community
Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
1 injured, 1 dead after early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say
4 hurt after overnight shooting in Horry County, police say
Colby Kopacz
Man accused of killing Little River woman brought back to Horry County
Myrtle Beach woman offering $2,000 reward, after trailer and $30,000 property stolen from...
Myrtle Beach woman offers $2K reward, after trailer, $30,000 in property stolen from parking lot

Latest News

.
‘That community feeling’: Myrtle Beach chamber encourages people to shop small for holidays
.
Eagle Scout candidate building shed at North Myrtle Beach Humane Society
.
Preventing holiday season elder fraud
.
1 injured, 1 dead after early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say
.
MYR prepares for busy Thanksgiving travel days