3 hurt, roads shut down after crash in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Roads are closed in one part of Loris after a crash left three people hurt.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Red Bluff Road at Old Forest Road at 3:06 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The wreck did involve entrapments, and the three people injured have been taken to the hospital. Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area, as the roadway is completely shut down.

No further details were provided on their injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.