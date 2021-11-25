Three Pee Dee high school football teams fight for state title berths Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - And then there were three.

A trio of high school football teams in the Pee Dee were fortunate to practice during Thanksgiving week. The West Florence Knights, Dillon Wildcats, and Lamar Silver Foxes each eye a spot in the state finals with wins on Friday night. The schedule of games for Friday is below. All games are set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A LOWER STATE FINALS

(3) West Florence at (2) Beaufort

CLASS 3A LOWER STATE FINALS

(1) Dillon at (1) Camden

CLASS 1A UPPER STATE FINALS

(1) Southside Christian at (1) Lamar

