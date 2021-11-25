‘That community feeling’: Myrtle Beach chamber encourages people to shop small for holidays

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you plan on getting a big bulk of your Christmas shopping done this holiday weekend, Myrtle Beach businesses leaders are asking you to consider shopping small.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging shoppers to visit locally owned stores this holiday season.

The chamber said shopping at small businesses benefits the entire community because those same businesses are likely to give back to the neighborhoods they serve.

The owner of Atomic Blonde’s Donuts agrees with that statement.

She started her company last month and said her new business has thrived because of the community’s support.

She said spending inside a “mom and pop” shop is an experience you won’t always get shopping inside a big box store.

“They know your name when you walk in the store. Nobody knows my name when I go into Walmart. I’m just another person. You go to a small business, there’s that connection. There’s that community feeling and that’s what really keeps the community alive,” said Robidoux.

Bridgett Bolie with B-Nice Creations with Love in downtown Myrtle Beach added that many small businesses are still trying to rebound from what they lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that’s one reason why she’s hosting a Christmas-themed neighborhood event on December 11. The event is meant to put a spotlight on vendors and businesses who need local support.

“We’re hoping we can try to get back on track like we use to, hoping we can get more people out to support us,” Bolie said.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is also offering an extra incentive to shop small during the holiday season.

“Small Business Saturday and the holiday shopping season is an excellent opportunity to patronize our local businesses that offer one-of-a-kind gifts and experiences for you and your loved ones. As an added incentive to shop local, we’re giving away holiday gift cards worth $150 in total to four lucky winners,” said MBACC President and CEO Karen Riordan.

To enter into the drawing, just shop at a Grand Strand business and send the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce a picture of your receipts that are dated Nov. 1 through Dec. 17 and totaling at least $150 or more.

CLICK HERE for instructions on how to submit the receipts.

