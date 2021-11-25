SCHP: 1 killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Pee Dee on Wednesday, according to authorities.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 5:40 p.m. in the area of East Sellers Road and S.C. 41 Alternate.

Pye said the driver of a 2002 Toyota sedan was traveling west on East Sellers Road when they ran off the road to the right, struck and ditch and overturned.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.