Man accused of killing Little River woman brought back to Horry County

Colby Kopacz
Colby Kopacz(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of killing a 55-year-old woman in Little River is now back in Horry County.

Colby Kopacz, 29, was arrested earlier this month in Florida and charged with murder in Amy Kopacz’s death.

RELATED COVERAGE | Man faces murder charge in connection to 55-year-old Little River woman’s death

Jail records show that Colby Kopacz was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday. He is charged with murder and grand larceny of $10,000 or more.

The 15th Judicial Circuit public index shows he had a bond hearing on Thursday morning, and it appears no bond was set according to jail records.

The coroner’s office said Amy Kopacz died due to injuries sustained in an assault at a home along Little River Inn Lane.

Our news partner, My Horry News, reports that Colby Kopacz was the victim’s son. Police have not released what led up to the assault.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

