Hundreds take part in 12th annual Thanksgiving Day ‘Turkey Trot’ in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hundreds of people worked off some calories in Surfside Beach ahead of their big Thanksgiving Day meals.

Nearly 1,000 people participated in the 12th annual Surfside Beach Turkey Trot 5K and 10K.

People made sure to have fun during their run by wearing costumes.

Every finisher received a medal and awards were given out for overall winners and age group winners.

Bobbie Lipman from Myrtle Beach came in third place for her age group. She said Turkey Trot has become a Thanksgiving tradition.

“I’m out here with my family for the 8th year and we all finished walking or running and it’s a great day to be alive,” Lipman exclaimed.

Other Turkey Trots took a place across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, including one at The Market Common and one in Florence.

