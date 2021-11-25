House fire in Longs displaces six people on Thanksgiving Day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The American Red Cross is helping six people after a fire heavily damaged a home in Longs.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to the 3000-block of Dewitt Road in Longs for a house fire.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Crews are now investigating what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.