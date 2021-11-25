House fire in Longs displaces six people on Thanksgiving Day
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The American Red Cross is helping six people after a fire heavily damaged a home in Longs.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to the 3000-block of Dewitt Road in Longs for a house fire.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Crews are now investigating what caused the fire.
