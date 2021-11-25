Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

House fire in Longs displaces six people on Thanksgiving Day

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to the...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to the 3000-block of Dewitt Road in Longs for a house fire.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The American Red Cross is helping six people after a fire heavily damaged a home in Longs.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to the 3000-block of Dewitt Road in Longs for a house fire.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Crews are now investigating what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
1 injured, 1 dead after early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say
Myrtle Beach woman offering $2,000 reward, after trailer and $30,000 property stolen from...
Myrtle Beach woman offers $2K reward, after trailer, $30,000 in property stolen from parking lot
Police were called just before midnight Monday to the Luxe Apartments on Hadley Circle after...
Police find one person hurt after reports of gunfire at apartment complex in The Market Common
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office makes 32 arrests in 2 days in drug investigation roundup

Latest News

.
Eagle Scout candidate building shed at North Myrtle Beach Humane Society
.
1 injured, 1 dead after early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say
.
Preventing holiday season elder fraud
.
MYR prepares for busy Thanksgiving travel days
.
Proposed development could bring nearly 4,000 homes to Burgess community